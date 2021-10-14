Another 101 Covid cases confirmed in South Tyneside but no new virus related deaths
The latest Government data shows a further 101 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in South Tyneside.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, October 14, that 157 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 138,237.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, October 14, it was announced that 45,066 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,317,439.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 14: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 471
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 521
Cases of coronavirus
101 more cases on October 14
Total number of cases since March 2020: 24,274
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 356 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 9: 538
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 64
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 4,537
Based on the latest available information.
