Another 329 Covid-19 cases recorded in South Tyneside but no new virus-related deaths
A further 329 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the borough, according to the latest Government figures.
The Government confirmed on Friday, January 14, that 270 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 151,612.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, January 14 it was announced that 99,652 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,066,395.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 14: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 518
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 568
Cases of coronavirus
329 more cases on January 14
Total number of cases since March 2020: 39,544
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 2,679.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 9: 4,050
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 159
Currently on ventilation: 4
Total admissions: 5,425
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.