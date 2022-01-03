Another 341 Covid cases confirmed in South Tyneside but no new virus-related deaths

A further 341 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in South Tyneside, but there are no new virus-related deaths to report.

By Georgina Cutler
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 6:11 pm
South Tyneside District Hospital

The Government confirmed on Monday, January 3 that 42 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died in England, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,893.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

It was announced on Monday, January 3 that 157,758 more people had tested positive for coronavirus in England and Scotland, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,422,815.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Coronavirus testing.

On Monday, January 3 the Government’s coronavirus dashboard reported two data issues.

It said: “Data for deaths within 28 days of a positive test are only included for England. Data for Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland will be updated after the holidays. Event date metrics will be updated retrospectively.”

A second note added: “Cases and deaths data are only included for England and Scotland. Data for Wales and Northern Ireland will be updated after the holidays. Event date metrics will be updated retrospectively.”

Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on January 3: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 515

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 564

Cases of coronavirus

341 more cases on January 3

Total number of cases since March 2020: 33,592

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 1295.5 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 29: 1,958

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 50

Currently on ventilation: 3

Total admissions: 5,128

Based on the latest available information.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

South TynesideDataGovernmentCovid-19England