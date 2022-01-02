Another 429 Covid cases confirmed but no new deaths relating to the illness in South Tyneside
A further 429 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in South Tyneside according to latest daily figures published by the Government – no more virus-related deaths.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, January 2, that 73 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,851.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, January 2, it was announced that 137,583 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,235,401.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
South Tyneside
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 2: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 515
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 564
Cases of coronavirus
429 more cases on January 2
Total number of cases since March 2020: 33,251
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 995.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 27: 1,505
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 50
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 5,128
Based on the latest available information.