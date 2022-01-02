Another 429 Covid cases confirmed but no new deaths relating to the illness in South Tyneside

A further 429 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in South Tyneside according to latest daily figures published by the Government – no more virus-related deaths.

By Sam Johnson
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 5:42 pm
South Tyneside District Hospital

The Government confirmed on Sunday, January 2, that 73 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,851.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Sunday, January 2, it was announced that 137,583 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,235,401.

Coronavirus testing.

Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.

South Tyneside

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on January 2: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 515

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 564

Cases of coronavirus

429 more cases on January 2

Total number of cases since March 2020: 33,251

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 995.8 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 27: 1,505

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 50

Currently on ventilation: 3

Total admissions: 5,128

Based on the latest available information.

