Another 55 people test positive for Covid in South Tyneside
Another 55 people have tested positive for Covid in South Tyneside but there have been no new deaths from the virus.
The Government confirmed on Monday, November 8, that 57 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 141,862.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, November 8, it was announced that 32,322 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,333,891.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 8: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 480
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 530
Cases of coronavirus
55 more cases on November 8
Total number of cases since March 2020: 26,672
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 518.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 3: 783
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 93
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 4,762
Based on the latest available information.
