Another 59 Covid-19 cases confirmed in South Tyneside, but no further deaths
Another 59 people have tested positive for coronavirus in South Tyneside, but no furhter Covid-related deaths have been reported.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, September 29, that 150 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 136,525.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, September 29, it was announced that 36,722 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,771,294.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 29: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 467
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 511
Cases of coronavirus
59 more cases on September 29
Total number of cases since March 2020: 23,171
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 277.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 24: 420
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 75
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 4,377
Based on the latest available information.