Another 593 Covid cases confirmed but no new deaths relating to the illness in South Tyneside
A further 593 Covid-19 have been confirmed across the borough but latest figures show that no new deaths have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, January 1, that 154 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,778.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, January 1, it was announced that 162,572 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,100,458.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 1: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 515
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 564
Cases of coronavirus
593 more cases on January 1
Total number of cases since March 2020: 32,822
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 995.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 27: 1,505
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 41
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 5,100
Based on the latest available information.