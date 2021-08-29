Another 60 Covid-19 cases confirmed in South Tyneside as one more person sadly dies

The Government confirmed on Sunday, August 29 that 61 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 132,437.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Sunday, August 29 it was announced that 33,196 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,731,423.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside District Hospital

Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on August 29: 1

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 450

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 500

Cases of coronavirus

60 more cases on August 29

Total number of cases since March 2020: 20,818

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 347.4 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 24: 525

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 80

Currently on ventilation: 6

Total admissions: 4,092

Based on the latest available information.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.