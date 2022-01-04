Another 666 Covid cases confirmed in South Tyneside but no new virus-related deaths
A further 666 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in South Tyneside, but no new coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, January 4 that 48 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,941.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
It was announced on Tuesday, January 4 that 218,724 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,641,520.
On Tuesday, January 4 the Government’s coronavirus dashboard reported a data issue, with the number of reported deaths in the UK not including data for Scotland.
It said: “Newly-reported figures of tests conducted, cases and deaths for Northern Ireland cover a 4-day period, and for Wales cover a 2-day period.
“Newly-reported figures for cases in Scotland are only available at national level.
“Data for deaths in Scotland have not been updated. The UK total therefore includes only newly-reported deaths in England, Northern Ireland and Wales.
“Figures for cases and deaths by specimen date and date of death have been updated for England, Northern Ireland and Wales.”
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 4: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 515
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 564
Cases of coronavirus
666 more cases on January 4
Total number of cases since March 2020: 34,258
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,490.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 30: 2,253
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 50
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 5,128
Based on the latest available information.