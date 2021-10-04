Another 81 Covid cases confirmed in South Tyneside but no new deaths
Latest figures show another 81 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in South Tyneside, but no further deaths have been recorded across the borough.
The Government confirmed on Monday, October 4, that 33 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 136,986.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, October 4, it was announced that 35,077 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,900,680.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 4: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 469
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 511
Cases of coronavirus
81 more cases on October 4
Total number of cases since March 2020: 23,492
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 305 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 29: 461
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 69
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 4,426
Based on the latest available information.
