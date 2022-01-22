Another coronavirus death confirmed in South Tyneside
Another person has died in South Tyneside after testing positive for coronavirus.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, January 22, that 297 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 153,787.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, January 22, it was announced that 76,807 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,784,488.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 22: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 522
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 571
Cases of coronavirus
215 more cases on January 22
Total number of cases since March 2020: 41,974
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,579.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 16: 2,387
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 200
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 5,597
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.