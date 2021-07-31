Another Covid death in South Tyneside as 96 new coronavirus cases recorded in the borough
Another person has sadly died in South Tyneside after testing positive for coronavirus, as further 96 Covid-19 cases are recorded in the borough.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, July 31, that 71 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,654.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, July 31, it was announced that 26,144 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,856,528.
South Tyneside
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 31: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 439
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 485
Cases of coronavirus
96 more cases on July 31
Total number of cases since March 2020: 18,922
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 521.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 26: 788
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 105
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 3,825
Based on the latest available information.