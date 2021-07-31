Another Covid death in South Tyneside as 96 new coronavirus cases recorded in the borough

The Government confirmed on Saturday, July 31, that 71 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,654.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Saturday, July 31, it was announced that 26,144 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,856,528.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside District Hospital

Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside

South Tyneside

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on July 31: 1

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 439

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 485

Cases of coronavirus

96 more cases on July 31

Total number of cases since March 2020: 18,922

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 521.9 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 26: 788

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 105

Currently on ventilation: 9

Total admissions: 3,825

Based on the latest available information.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.