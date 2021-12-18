Another covid-related death confirmed in South Tyneside as another 83 people test positive for virus
Another person has died in South Tyneside after testing positive for coronavirus.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, December 18, that 125 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 147,143.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, December 18, it was announced that 90,418 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 11,279,428.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 18: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 510
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 559
Cases of coronavirus
83 more cases on December 18
Total number of cases since March 2020: 29,577
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 356 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 13: 538
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 71
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 5,076
Based on the latest available information.
