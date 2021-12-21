Another covid-related death in South Tyneside as more than 130 people test positive
Another person has died in South Tyneside after testing positive for coronavirus bringing the total to 512.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, December 21, that 172 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 147,433.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, December 21, it was announced that 90,629 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 11,542,143.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 21: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 512
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 563
Cases of coronavirus
138 more cases on December 21
Total number of cases since March 2020: 29,863
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 401 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 16: 606
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 71
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 5,076
Based on the latest available information.
