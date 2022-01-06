Another patient dies after testing positive for coronavirus in South Tyneside as more than 500 new covid cases are confirmed
Another patient has sadly died after testing positive for coronavirus in South Tyneside and 546 new covid cases have been confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, January 6, that 231 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 149,515. Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
It was announced on Thursday, January 6, that 179,756 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 14,015,065.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 6: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 516
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 567
Cases of coronavirus
546 more cases on January 6
Total number of cases since March 2020: 35,365
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,768 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 1: 2,672
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 50
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 5,128
Based on the latest available information.