Another patient dies after testing positive for covid in South Tyneside as 441 new cases are confirmed
Another patient has sadly died after testing positive for coronavirus and 441 new cases have been recorded in South Tyneside.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, January 8, that 313 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 150,057.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
It was announced on Saturday, January 8, that 146,390 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 14,333,794.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 8: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 517
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 567
Cases of coronavirus
441 more cases on January 8
Total number of cases since March 2020: 36,598
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 2,149.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 3: 3,248
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 108
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 5,248
Based on the latest available information.