Another person dies after contracting coronavirus in South Tyneside, as 45 new borough cases recorded
Another person has died in South Tyneside after contracting coronavirus, while a further 45 cases of the virus have been confirmed across the borough.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, November 16, that 214 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 143,159.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, November 16, it was announced that 37,243 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,637,190.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 16: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 485
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 538
Cases of coronavirus
45 new cases on November 16
Total number of cases since March 2020: 27,308
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 373.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 11: 565
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 83
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 4,831
Based on the latest available information.