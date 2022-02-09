Another six people die after testing positive for covid in South Tyneside
A further six people have sadly died after testing positive for coronavirus as 128 new cases are confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, February 9, that 276 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 158,953.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, February 9, it was announced that 68,214 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 18,000,119.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 9: 6
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 550
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 585
Cases of coronavirus
128 more cases on February 9
Total number of cases since March 2020: 47,851
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 715.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 4: 1,082
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 183
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 5,880
Based on the latest available information.
