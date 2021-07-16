Picture shows Rofida Morozaite of Caesar's Den with some of the restaurant's tasty mocktails

Everyone attending these clinics will be entered into a daily prize draw, with the chance to win a family meal worth up to £80 at Caesar's Den.

The restaurant, which offers a Mediterranean and Italian menu, will also be providing free mocktails for everyone getting the jab when the bus sets up in Caesar's Den car park on Tuesday.

Valius Sobolev, who runs the restaurant with business partner Pawel Zawadski, moved to South Shields from his native Lithuania seven years ago, and is keen to help the vaccine effort in his adopted home town.

Valius said: "South Shields is our home now, so we are glad to support the vaccine effort and help everyone protect themselves from Covid-19. With a free mocktail and the chance to win a family meal too, your visit to get the jab could be a lucky trip out."

Matt Brown, executive director of operations at NHS South Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "It's never been easier to get yourself protected – and now there's a bit of fun attached as well! So many people and organisations have done their bit during the pandemic and it's great to have another local business helping out.”

The Melissa bus will be used in locations across South Tyneside to help offer people their Covid jab.

He added: "The prize draw is a little bit extra, but it's still a serious message: if you're hoping to get back to doing the things you enjoy, the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and the people you care about."

The latest figures show that 81% of people in South Tyneside have had a first dose, and 64% have had both. Among 18-29s, 60% have had their first dose.

The extra drop-in clinics take place at:

The Glen Health Centre, Hebburn NE31 1NU, Saturday 17 July, 8am-8pm and Sunday 18 July, 8am-8pm

Cleadon Park Health Centre NE34 8PS, Saturday, July 17, 8am-8pm and Sunday 18 July, 8am-8pm

Flagg Court Health Centre NE33 2LS, Saturday, July 17, 8am-8pm and Sunday 18 July, 8am-8pm

South Shields Market Place, Monday July 19, 10am – 4pm

Caesar’s Den, 97 Newcastle Rd, South Shields NE34 9AA, Tuesday July 20, 10am – 4pm

Full details of this week's local Covid-19 vaccine clinics in South Tyneside are available by visiting www.getyourjab.uk.

South Shields Market Place

Monday 19 July, 10am – 4pm (Pfizer and Astra Zeneca – look out for the NHS ‘Melissa bus’, just walk in)

Caesar’s Den (formerly Simonside Arms) car park, 97 Newcastle Rd, South Shields NE34 9AA

Tuesday 20 July, 10am – 4pm (Pfizer and Astra Zeneca – look out for the NHS ‘Melissa bus’, just walk in)

Edinburgh Road Pharmacy – Jarrow NE32 4BB

Friday 16 July, 9am – 5pm (Pfizer first or second doses, just walk in)

Monday 19 July, 9.30am – 5pm (Pfizer first or second doses, just walk in)

Thursday 22 July, 9.30am – 5pm (Moderna first or second doses, just walk in)

Neil Pharmacy – Jarrow NE32 4LZ

Saturday 17 July, 12.30pm – 6pm (Astra Zeneca, just walk in)

Friday 23 July, 9am – 6pm (Moderna and for Astra Zeneca, just walk in)

Saturday 24 July, 9am – 6pm (Moderna and for Astra Zeneca, just walk in)

The Glen Health Centre – Hebburn NE31 1NU

Saturday 17 July, 8am-8pm (Pfizer and Astra Zeneca)

Sunday 18 July, 8am-8pm (Pfizer and Astra Zeneca)

Tuesday 20 July, 3pm – 6pm (Pfizer and Astra Zeneca)

Just drop in – no booking needed

Whiteleas Pharmacy – South Shields NE34 8HF

Saturday 17 July, 9am – 1pm (Pfizer)

Saturday 17 July, 1pm – 4pm (Moderna)

Sunday 18 July, 10am – 3pm (Moderna)

Monday 19 July, 9am – 3pm (Moderna)

Wednesday 21 July, 1pm – 5pm (Moderna)

All clinics offer first and second doses (please note that second doses must be eight weeks after your first), just walk in

Neil Pharmacy – Simonside NE34 9BD

Friday 16 July, 12.30pm – 8pm (Astra Zeneca, just walk in)

Monday 19 July, 9am – 7pm (Pfizer and Astra Zeneca, just walk in)

Wednesday 21 July, 1pm – 8pm (Astra Zeneca, just walk in)

Thursday 22 July, 1pm – 8pm, (Astra Zeneca, just walk in)

Cleadon Park Health Centre NE34 8PS

Saturday 17 July, 8am-8pm (Pfizer and Astra Zeneca)

Sunday 18 July, 8am-8pm (Pfizer and Astra Zeneca)

Thursday 22 July, 3pm – 6pm (Pfizer and Astra Zeneca)

Just drop in – no booking needed

Flagg Court Health Centre NE33 2LS

Saturday 17 July, 8am-8pm (Pfizer and Astra Zeneca)

Sunday 18 July, 8am-8pm (Pfizer and Astra Zeneca)

Saturday 24 July, 3pm – 6pm (Pfizer and Astra Zeneca)