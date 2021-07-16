Caesar's Den restaurant backs South Tyneside vaccine effort with prize draw and mocktails
A popular bar and restaurant is offering free non-alcoholic mocktails and prizes to help with the South Tyneside’s Covid-19 vaccine effort.
Caesar's Den, which opened in the former Simonside Arms building in Newcastle Road earlier this year, is also playing host to the NHS vaccine bus on Tuesday.
Extra vaccine drop-in clinics are taking place at Cleadon Park, Flagg Court and The Glen health centres from 8am-8pm on Saturday and Sunday, with the bus offering jabs at South Shields market place on Monday 10am-4pm, and Caesar's Den on Tuesday 10am-4pm.
Everyone attending these clinics will be entered into a daily prize draw, with the chance to win a family meal worth up to £80 at Caesar's Den.
The restaurant, which offers a Mediterranean and Italian menu, will also be providing free mocktails for everyone getting the jab when the bus sets up in Caesar's Den car park on Tuesday.
Valius Sobolev, who runs the restaurant with business partner Pawel Zawadski, moved to South Shields from his native Lithuania seven years ago, and is keen to help the vaccine effort in his adopted home town.
Valius said: "South Shields is our home now, so we are glad to support the vaccine effort and help everyone protect themselves from Covid-19. With a free mocktail and the chance to win a family meal too, your visit to get the jab could be a lucky trip out."
Matt Brown, executive director of operations at NHS South Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "It's never been easier to get yourself protected – and now there's a bit of fun attached as well! So many people and organisations have done their bit during the pandemic and it's great to have another local business helping out.”
He added: "The prize draw is a little bit extra, but it's still a serious message: if you're hoping to get back to doing the things you enjoy, the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and the people you care about."
The latest figures show that 81% of people in South Tyneside have had a first dose, and 64% have had both. Among 18-29s, 60% have had their first dose.
The extra drop-in clinics take place at:
The Glen Health Centre, Hebburn NE31 1NU, Saturday 17 July, 8am-8pm and Sunday 18 July, 8am-8pm
Cleadon Park Health Centre NE34 8PS, Saturday, July 17, 8am-8pm and Sunday 18 July, 8am-8pm
Flagg Court Health Centre NE33 2LS, Saturday, July 17, 8am-8pm and Sunday 18 July, 8am-8pm
South Shields Market Place, Monday July 19, 10am – 4pm
Caesar’s Den, 97 Newcastle Rd, South Shields NE34 9AA, Tuesday July 20, 10am – 4pm
Full details of this week's local Covid-19 vaccine clinics in South Tyneside are available by visiting www.getyourjab.uk.