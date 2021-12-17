The site will be located at Mountbatten Shopping Centre, in Hebburn, where vulnerable patients will be offered the opportunity to have both their flu and Covid-19 vaccine jab, with patients given the jabs in different arms.

Pharmacy2U has been operating Covid-19 vaccination sites across England since January and has so far administered over 1,000,000 vaccines, with people advised to visit the Pharmacy2U website to book their appointment as well as to view the most up to date clinic times.

The Covid-19 booster jab is administered three months after you received your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and is currently available to all over 18’s.

Phil Day, Superintendent Pharmacist at Pharmacy2U, comments: “This is a vitally important service for people across the country, ensuring the most vulnerable in our communities have access to the vaccination to protect themselves against COVID-19.

“The NHS have been working above and beyond expectation for more than a year, and it’s important that they get the support they need. We’ve been working hard to make sure we can offer these sites and help our existing and new patients, whilst alleviating pressure off the NHS.”

Mark Livingstone, CEO of Pharmacy2U, says: “We are incredibly proud at Pharmacy2U to help play our part in protecting the most vulnerable people supporting the incredible effort the NHS has put into the vaccination programme. The continued launch of our sites marks a huge step in increasing the number of people that will have access to the vaccines and we feel privileged to be able to do so and help ease some of the huge pressures that the NHS are currently under.

“Our vaccination centres and fully trained first aiders will be supporting pharmacists to give patients these vital vaccinations, providing an essential service to help prevent the spread of this terrible virus. We’re working closely with the national and regional NHS teams to deliver further vaccination sites for patients in areas that need them most.”

