Most Covid-positive patients in England are being treated primarily for coronavirus, although the Omicron wave has resulted in a growing minority who are admitted for other conditions but who test positive for Covid-19 as well.

According to the latest data available up until December 26, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust saw the biggest rise in people being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 – with a 62.5% increase.

As Covid-19 hospital admissions rise across the country, we reveal how NHS Trusts in the North East are coping.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust saw a 20.5% in admissions whereas County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust saw a 12.5% drop.

All other NHS Trusts in the North East have seen an increase in patients with Covid-19.

Here is how the North East’s NHS trusts compare against each other:

County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust had 48 admissions in the week ending December 1 and 42 in the week ending December 26 – a drop of 12.5%.

Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust had 18 admissions in the week ending December 1 and 26 in the week ending December 26 – a rise of 44.4%.

Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust had 27 admissions in the week ending December 1 and 40 in the week ending December 26 – a rise of 48.1%.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust had 39 admissions in the week ending December 1 and 31 in the week ending December 26 – a drop of 20.5%.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust had 32 admissions in the week ending December 1 and 52 in the week ending December 26 – a rise of 62.5%.

South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust had 42 admissions in the week ending December 1 and 64 in the week ending December 26 – a rise of 52.4%.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust had 36 admissions in the week ending December 1 and 28 in the week ending December 26 – a drop of 22.2%.

