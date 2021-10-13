Covid case rates across South Tyneside continue to rise as another person sadly dies from the virus
The latest Government data shows a steady rise in the rate of positive Covid cases across South Tyneside and another person has sadly died from the virus.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, October 13, that 136 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 138,080.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, October 13, it was announced that 42,776 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,272,883.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 13: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 471
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 521
Cases of coronavirus
64 more cases on October 13
Total number of cases since March 2020: 24,173
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 358.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 8: 542
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 66
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 4,484
Based on the latest available information.
