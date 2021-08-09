Daily coronavirus cases in South Tyneside fall and no new hospital admissions

Cases in the borough confirmed on Monday, August 9, were 34, a slight drop on the previous 24 hours of 39.

The Government confirmed on Monday, an additional 25,161 positive cases of the virus in the UK and a further 37 people have died within 28 days of a positive test.

It brings the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 130,357.

South Tyneside District Hospital

Across the UK, there has now been 6,094,243 positive cases of Covid-19.

Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on Monday, August 9, 2021: 0

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 445

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 488

Cases of coronavirus

34 more cases on Monday, August 9

Total number of cases since March 2020: 19,435

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 286.1 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 5: 432

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 81

Currently on ventilation: 6

Total admissions: 3,906

Based on the latest available information.

