Daily coronavirus cases in South Tyneside fall and no new hospital admissions
The number of people who have contracted Covid-19 in South Tyneside has fallen in the latest reporting of daily figures with no new deaths or hospital admissions.
Cases in the borough confirmed on Monday, August 9, were 34, a slight drop on the previous 24 hours of 39.
The Government confirmed on Monday, an additional 25,161 positive cases of the virus in the UK and a further 37 people have died within 28 days of a positive test.
It brings the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 130,357.
Across the UK, there has now been 6,094,243 positive cases of Covid-19.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on Monday, August 9, 2021: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 445
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 488
Cases of coronavirus
34 more cases on Monday, August 9
Total number of cases since March 2020: 19,435
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 286.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 5: 432
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 81
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,906
Based on the latest available information.