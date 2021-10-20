Downing Street press conference LIVE: Follow updates from Health Secretary Sajid Javid
Health Secretary Sajid Javid is leading a Downing Street press conference from 5pm on Wednesday, October 20 as the Government faces pressure from health chiefs to impose coronavirus restrictions.
Mr Javid’s appearance on Wednesday afternoon comes amid mounting concern about rising cases and a faltering vaccination programme.
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, warned “we risk stumbling into a winter crisis” unless measures such as face masks and vaccine passports – the Government’s “Plan B” for the coming months – are introduced in England.
He called for ministers to come up with a “Plan C” of even tougher restrictions if those measures are insufficient to address pressure on the health service.
Ministers have rejected calls to introduce the contingency measures which were included in the Government’s autumn and winter strategy.
Downing Street said the number of hospital admissions and deaths are still “substantially lower” than they were earlier in the year.
“The important thing is the fact that our vaccination programme has been successful in breaking the link between cases and hospitalisations and deaths,” a No 10 spokesman said.
“Our focus remains on ensuring we get boosters out to those who are eligible.”
Follow live updates below as Mr Javid addresses the nation and takes questions at a Downing Street briefing.
The spokesman added: “There isn’t any proposed plan for any further lockdowns. We are sticking to the autumn and winter plan we have set out.”
The NHS Confederation is the membership organisation that represents the whole healthcare system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Mr Taylor said the NHS is preparing for what could be “the most challenging winter on record” and urged the public to “show extra support for the NHS” by “behaving in ways that will keep themselves and others safe”.
He added: “It is time for the Government to enact Plan B of its strategy without delay because without pre-emptive action, we risk stumbling into a winter crisis.
“Also, health leaders need to understand what a ‘Plan C’ would entail if these measures are insufficient.
“The Government should not wait for Covid infections to rocket and for NHS pressures to be sky high before the panic alarm is sounded.”
Mr Taylor said if the Government “fails to get a grip” on rising coronavirus cases, the nation’s recovery from the pandemic could be “put at risk”.
The NHS Confederation’s warning came as coronavirus deaths in the UK rose to their highest daily level since early March.
Last updated: Wednesday, 20 October, 2021, 16:41
- Health Secretary Sajid Javid will lead a press conference at Downing Street from 5pm on Wednesday, October 20.
What has No 10 said about future Covid measures?
Downing Street has said there are no plans for a further Covid-19 lockdown in England.
A No 10 spokesman said: “We have set out our autumn and winter plan in terms of ‘Plan A’ and ‘Plan B’, and we continue to look at the latest scientific data.
“There isn’t any proposed plan for any further lockdowns. We are sticking to the autumn and winter plan we have set out.”
Coronavirus figures update
The Government said a further 179 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 139,031.
Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 164,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
As of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 49,139 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the Government said.
Are you eligible for your flu or Covid booster vaccines?
Majority likely to comply if mandatory mask-wearing reinstated, says expert
The majority of people are likely to obey a rule to wear face coverings in England if it is reintroduced by the Government as part of its winter plan, a behavioural expert has predicted.
Professor Linda Bauld said the nation is “the outlier” in the UK when it comes to coronavirus safety measures, as many aspects included in the Westminster Government’s Plan B are already in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The behavioural scientist, who is Professor of Public Health at the University of Edinburgh, said the main issue is communication, and added that making something mandatory is a “big shift” which sends a message that people need to comply.
Under the Government’s current Plan A strategy, people in England are advised to wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed settings but it is not a legal requirement.
A message from England’s Chief Medical Officer
Professor Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, issued a message about rising Covid cases on his Twitter account.
‘Winter in crisis'
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, warned “we risk stumbling into a winter crisis” if further measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are not introduced.
The NHS Confederation is the membership organisation that represents the whole healthcare system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Mr Taylor went on to say that the NHS is preparing for what could be “the most challenging winter on record” and urged the public to “show extra support for the NHS” by “behaving in ways that will keep themselves and others safe”.
He added: “It is time for the Government to enact Plan B of its strategy without delay because without pre-emptive action, we risk stumbling into a winter crisis.
“Also, health leaders need to understand what a ‘Plan C’ would entail if these measures are insufficient.
“The Government should not wait for Covid infections to rocket and for NHS pressures to be sky high before the panic alarm is sounded.”