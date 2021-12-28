England reports record Covid figures as a further 245 test positive in South Tyneside
Another 245 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in South Tyneside as England reports a record number of daily cases.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, December 28, that 18 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,021.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, December 28, it was announced that 129,471 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 12,338,676.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 28: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 513
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 563
Cases of coronavirus
245 more cases on December 28
Total number of cases since March 2020: 31,999
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 676.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 23: 1,022
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 41
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 5,100
Based on the latest available information.
