Five more people die from Covid in South Tyneside with 262 new cases confirmed

Five more people in South Tyneside have sadly died from Covid with a further 262 new cases of the virus confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, January 25, that 439 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 154,356.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, January 25, it was announced that 94,326 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 16,047,716.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 25: 5
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 527
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 575
Cases of coronavirus
262 more cases on January 25
Total number of cases since March 2020: 42,610
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,410.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 20: 2,132
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 200
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 5,597
Based on the latest available information.