Four more coronavirus deaths in South Tyneside as case count continues to climb
Four more coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in South Tyneside as the borough’s case count continues to rocket.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, July 15, that 63 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,593.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, July 15, it was announced that 48,553 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,281,098.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 15: 4
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 433
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 482
Cases of coronavirus
270 more cases on July 15
Total number of cases since March 2020: 16,564
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,398.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 9: 2,111
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 78
Currently on ventilation: 2
Total admissions: 3,594
Based on the latest available information.