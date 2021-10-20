How Sajid Javid's press conference unfolded as Government says it will not implement 'plan B'

Mr Javid’s appearance on Wednesday came amid mounting concern about rising cases and a faltering vaccination programme, with calls renewed for all those eligible for a jab or booster to come forward for an appointment.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, warned earlier on Wednesday that “we risk stumbling into a winter crisis” unless measures such as face masks and vaccine passports, which form part of the Government’s “plan B” are introduced in England.

He urged ministers to come up with a “plan C” of even tougher restrictions if those measures are insufficient to address pressure on the health service.

Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid is due to give a Downing Street press conference from 5pm on Wednesday, October 20. Picture: Toby Melville-WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed on Wednesday that deals have been agreed for two new treatments, which could be used for some of those most vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19.

Mr Javid was joined at the press conference by Dr Jenny Harries, UK Health Security Agency’s chief executive, and Professor Stephen Powis, the national medical director for NHS England.

See some of the main points from Mr Javid’s press conference below.

