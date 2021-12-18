Interactive map shows spread of Omnicron covid variant across UK as North East figures are revealed

New figures show the number of confirmed and suspected Omicron cases by local authority area

The latest figures, up to December 15, show the number of confirmed and suspected cases in each local authority area across England.

Only one of the region’s councils – County Durham - is in the top 100, while two – Hartlepool and Darlington – are in the bottom ten out of 308.

Southwark in London has the highest number of infections, with a total of 1,247 confirmed and suspected cases, while West Devon has the least, with just seven.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our new interactive map allows you to check the number of confirmed and suspected cases in each local authority area.

Hold down Control and scroll to zoom in.

North East Omnicron cases by local authority

Council: confirmed cases, suspected cases, total, national ranking

County Durham: 133, 87, 220, 79.

Newcastle: 128, 53, 181, 102.

Northumberland: 78, 44, 122, 137.

North Tyneside: 65, 33, 98, 162.

Gateshead: 74, 14, 88, 177.

Sunderland: 59, 18, 77, 194.

Stockton: 37, 22, 59, 227.

Middlesbrough: 26, 15, 41, 260=.

South Tyneside: 35, 6, 41, 260=.

Redcar and Cleveland: 10, 17, 27, 288.

Hartlepool: 13, 5, 18, 301.

Darlington: 10, 2, 12, 305.

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.