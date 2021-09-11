Latest Covid-19 figures released for South Tyneside
A further 88 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the borough according to the latest figures.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, September 11, that 156 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 134,114.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, September 11, it was announced that 29,547 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,197,662.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 11: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 456
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 500
Cases of coronavirus
88 more cases on September 11
Total number of cases since March 2020: 212,019
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 437.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 5: 661
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 82
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 4,230
Based on the latest available information.