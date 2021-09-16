Latest figures show 63 more cases of Covid-19 reported in South Tyneside

South Tyneside District Hospital

The Government confirmed on Thursday, September 16, that 158 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 134,805.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Thursday, September 16, it was announced that 26,911 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,339,009. Figures for new cases in Scotland were not available due to a technical issue.

Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on September 16: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 457

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 503

Cases of coronavirus

63 more cases on September 16

Total number of cases since March 2020: 22,350

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 422.1 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 11: 638

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 89

Currently on ventilation: 7

Total admissions: 4,297

Based on the latest available information.

