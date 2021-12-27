Latest figures show a further 180 Covid cases have been recorded in South Tyneside

South Tyneside District Hospital

The Government confirmed on Monday, December 27, that 143 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,003.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Monday, December 27, it was announced that 98,515 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 12,209,991.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on December 27: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 513

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 563

Cases of coronavirus

180 more cases on December 27

Total number of cases since March 2020: 30,954

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 572.3 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 22: 865

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 41

Currently on ventilation: 6

Total admissions: 5,100

Based on the latest available information.

