Latest figures show another 116 people in South Tyneside have tested positive for Covid-19
Another 116 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the borough however no new deaths relating to the illness are reported.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, December 22, that 140 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 147,573.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, December 22, it was announced that 106,122 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 11,647,473.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 22: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 512
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 563
Cases of coronavirus
116 more cases on December 22
Total number of cases since March 2020: 29,979
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 403 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 17: 609
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 71
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 5,076
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.