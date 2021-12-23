Latest figures show another 165 people in South Tyneside have tested positive for Covid-19
Another 165 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the borough but no new Covid-related deaths have been reported.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, December 23, that 147 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 147,720.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, December 23, it was announced that 119,789 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 11,769,921.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 23: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 512
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 563
Cases of coronavirus
165 more cases on December 23
Total number of cases since March 2020: 30,144
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 405.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 18: 613
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 41
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 5,100
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.