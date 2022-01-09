Latest figures show more than 500 new Covid-19 cases recorded in South Tyneside
Another 514 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in South Tyneside but no new deaths relating to the illness.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, January 9 that 97 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 150,154.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, January 9 it was announced that 141,472 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 14,475,192.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 9: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 517
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 567
Cases of coronavirus
514 more cases on January 9
Total number of cases since March 2020: 37,112
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 2,382.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 4: 3,601
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 108
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 5,248
Based on the latest available information.