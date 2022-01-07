A mobile vaccine team is heading to South Tyneside.

Vaccine teams from the North East’s Nightingale Hospital are visiting South Shields and Jarrow next week offering first, second and booster Pfizer jabs.

The minibus team will be at the junction of King Street and Mile End Road in South Shields (NE33 1TA) on Monday, January 10, from 10am to 3pm.

The team will then set up at Chapel Road in Jarrow (NE32 3LX) on Tuesday, January 11, again from 10am to 3pm.

Community Covid-19 champions will also be on hand to spread the word and answer any questions from patients on the day.

It comes as the UK sees a huge number of Covid infections, with Plan B measures and other contingencies in place, and the armed forces drafted in to help struggling hospitals in London.

Health chiefs are urging people to get jabbed to protect themselves and others.

Dr Matthew Walmsley, a GP and chair of the NHS South Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "We know it can be difficult for some people to get away from busy lives to get their jab, so we want to bring the vaccine to the people as much as we can.

"We've had a fantastic turnout in the past, so the team are looking forward to a couple of busy days helping people get protected.

"Case rates are still high, and the vaccine is the best protection you can get against the Omicron variant.

"If you can't make it on one of these days, there are plenty of other options – just visit www.getyourjab.uk for details of drop-in clinics or you can book an appointment at www.nhs.uk or by calling 119."

Councillor Anne Hetherington, Lead Member for Independence and Wellbeing at South Tyneside Council, added: “With Covid cases at an all time high, it is absolutely critical that people get all their vaccinations to protect themselves and those around them.

“With a vaccine bus coming directly into our communities, it couldn’t be easier to grab a jab. It will only take a few minutes and it could protect you and others from serious illness.”

People aged 18 and over are eligible for the Covid-19 booster jab three months – 91 days – after their second dose.

A range of other drop-in clinics are taking place throughout the week at Flagg Court in South Shields, St John the Baptist Church in Jarrow, and the Glen Health Centre in Hebburn, with full details available at www.getyourjab.uk.

Anyone with any questions about the vaccine can contact the National Booking Service, call 119 or the local vaccine contact centre on 0191 283 1925.

