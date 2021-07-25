More than 100 new coronavirus cases in South Tyneside, but no further Covid-related deaths recorded
There have been more than 100 further confirmed coronavirus cases in South Tyneside, but no new Covid-related deaths have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Monday, July 26, that 14 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,172.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, July 26, it was announced that 24,950 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,722,298.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 26: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 436
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 482
Cases of coronavirus
113 new cases on July 26
Total number of cases since March 2020: 18,515
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 881.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 21: 1,331
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 9
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 3,693
Based on the latest available information.