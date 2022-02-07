More than 100 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in South Tyneside, according to latest figures
There have been no further Covid-related deaths in South Tyneside as 114 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Monday, February 7, that 45 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 158,363.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, February 7, it was announced that 57,623 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 17,866,632.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 7: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 544
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 579
Cases of coronavirus
114 more cases on February 7
Total number of cases since March 2020: 47,603
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 792 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 2: 1,197
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 183
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 5,880
Based on the latest available information.
