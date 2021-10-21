More than 100 new covid cases confirmed in South Tyneside
Latest figures show that another 109 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in South Tyneside.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, October 21, that 115 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 139,146.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, October 21, it was announced that 52,009 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,641,221.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 21:
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 472
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 521
Cases of coronavirus
109 more cases on October 21
Total number of cases since March 2020: 24,893
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 371.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 16: 562
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 64
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 4,537
Based on the latest available information.
