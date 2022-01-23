More than 150 new Covid cases confirmed in South Tyneside, latest figures show
Another 190 Covid-19 figures have been recorded in South Tyneside, according to the latest Government figures.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, January 23, that 75 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 153,862.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, January 23, it was announced that 74,799 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,859,288.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 23: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 522
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 571
Cases of coronavirus
190 more cases on January 23
Total number of cases since March 2020: 42,164
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,511.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 18: 2,285
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 200
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 5,597
Based on the latest available information.