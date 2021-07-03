The Government confirmed on Saturday, July 3, that 18 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,207.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Saturday, July 3, it was announced that 24,885 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,879,616.

South Tyneside District Hospital

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on July 3: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 428

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 482

Cases of coronavirus

220 more cases on July 3

Total number of cases since March 2020: 13,263

Weekly case rateWeekly case rate: 433.2 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to June 28: 654

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 3

Currently on ventilation: 0

Total admissions: 3,487

Based on the latest available information.

