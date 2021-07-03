More than 200 new coronavirus cases confirmed in South Tyneside
More than 200 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in South Tyneside.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, July 3, that 18 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,207.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, July 3, it was announced that 24,885 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,879,616.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 3: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 428
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 482
Cases of coronavirus
220 more cases on July 3
Total number of cases since March 2020: 13,263
Weekly case rateWeekly case rate: 433.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to June 28: 654
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 3
Currently on ventilation: 0
Total admissions: 3,487
Based on the latest available information.