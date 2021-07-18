More than 200 new Covid cases in South Tyneside as borough's figure continues to rise ahead of 'Freedom Day'

The Government confirmed on Sunday, July 18, that 25 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,708.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Sunday, July 18, it was announced that 48,161 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,433,939.

South Tyneside District Hospital

The latest figures come ahead of ‘Freedom Day’ on July 19, when most legal restrictions to control Covid will end.

Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside

South Tyneside

Covid related deaths

Coronavirus testing.

Number of deaths announced on July 18: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 433

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 482

Cases of coronavirus

237 more cases on July 18

Total number of cases since March 2020: 17,331

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 1,273.7 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 13: 1,923

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 78

Currently on ventilation: 2

Total admissions: 3,594

Based on the latest available information.

