More than 200 new Covid cases in South Tyneside as 'Freedom Day' rule changes begin
Another 211 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in South Tyneside on the day restrictions were relaxed again by the Government.
The Government confirmed on Monday, July 19, that 19 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,727.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, July 19, it was announced that 39,950 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,473,477.
South Tyneside
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 19: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 433
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 482
Cases of coronavirus
211 more cases on July 19
Total number of cases since March 2020: 17,542
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,237.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 14: 1,868
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 78
Currently on ventilation: 2
Total admissions: 3,594
Based on the latest available information.