More than 250 new Covid cases in South Tyneside but no further virus-related deaths
A further 254 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed across the borough however no further deaths relating to the illness have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Monday, July 5, that nine more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,231.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, July 5, it was announced that 27,334 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,930,534.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 5: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 429
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 482
Cases of coronavirus
254 more cases on July 5
Total number of cases since March 2020: 13,732
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 603.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to June 30: 911
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 10
Currently on ventilation: 0
Total admissions: 3,495
Based on the latest available information.