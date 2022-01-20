More than 300 new Covid cases recorded in South Tyneside but no more virus-related deaths
A further 334 Covid cases have been recorded in South Tyneside but there have been no new deaths from the virus.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, January 19, that 359 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 152,872.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, January 19, it was announced that 108,069 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,506,750.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 19: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 520
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 571
Cases of coronavirus
334 more cases on January 19
Total number of cases since March 2020: 41,148
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,674.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 14: 2,531
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 159
Currently on ventilation: 4
Total admissions: 5,425
Based on the latest available information.
