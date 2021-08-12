More than 60 new coronavirus cases confirmed in South Tyneside according to latest daily figures
More than 60 people in South Tyneside have contracted Covid-19 according to the latest daily Government figures, but no virus-related deaths have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, August 12, that 94 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 130,701.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, August 12, it was announced that 33,074 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,179,506.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 12: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 447
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 493
Cases of coronavirus
61 more cases on August 12
Total number of cases since March 2020: 19,593
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 256.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 7: 388
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 72
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,971
Based on the latest available information.