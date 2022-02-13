More than 60 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in South Tyneside
Another 66 coronavirus cases have been recorded in South Tyneside, according to the latest figures.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, February 13, that 52 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 159,570.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, February 13, it was announced that 41,270 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 18,306,859.
Scroll down for the latest data for South Tyneside.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 13: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 553
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 585
Cases of coronavirus
66 more cases on February 13
Total number of cases since March 2020: 48,220
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 594.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 8: 899
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 131
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 5,954
Based on the latest available information.