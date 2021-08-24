More than 60 new Covid cases confirmed in South Tyneside as latest figures announced
More than 60 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in South Tyneside.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, August 24 that 174 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 131,854.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, August 24 it was announced that 30,838 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,555,200.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 24: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 448
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 497
Cases of coronavirus
64 more cases on August 24
Total number of cases since March 2020: 20,409
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 297.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 19: 450
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 73
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 4,039
Based on the latest available information.