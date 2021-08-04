More than 70 new Covid cases confirmed in South Tyneside
More than 70 new coronavirus cases have been reported in South Tyneside.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, August 4, that 119 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 130,000.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, August 4, it was announced that 29,321 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,952,756.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 4: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 442
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 488
Cases of coronavirus
74 more cases on August 4
Total number of cases since March 2020: 19,167
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 384.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 30: 580
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 105
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 3,825
