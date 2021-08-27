More than 70 new Covid cases confirmed in South Tyneside as latest virus figures announced
More than 70 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in South Tyneside.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, August 27 that 100 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 132,243.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, August 27 it was announced that 38,046 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,666,399.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 26: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 449
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 500
Cases of coronavirus
74 more cases on August 27
Total number of cases since March 2020: 20,656
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 332.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 22: 503
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 80
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 4,092
Based on the latest available information.
